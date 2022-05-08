Stakes high in business end of Premier League year

When the process of appointing Jesse Marsch started to accelerate in February, the American coach was asked by Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United owner, whether he would join the club if they were in the Championship next season.

Marsch’s decision to come to Elland Road was not a no-brainer — his gut instinct was that Marcelo Bielsa had earned the right to stay in charge and lead the club away from relegation danger — but Radrizzani’s question is pertinent now that the threat of relegation is again looming large.

A return to the Championship just two years after the club ended their 16-year exile from the top flight would be a serious blow, although perhaps not as catastrophic as it would be for some of Leeds’s peers in the Premier League — or, indeed, for the club themselves when they last dropped out of the elite in 2004. Then, serious financial problems meant they fell into administration and ultimately into the third tier.

Speaking ahead of today’s game at Arsenal, Marsch said he was in for the long haul. “I hope to make this my home for many years. I love the team and the area and have motivation and desire to help this team achieve.” His family are moving to England in the next few weeks.

Leeds would inevitably lose some of their prize assets if they dropped again now. Kalvin Phillips is a key England player, while Raphinha has broken into the Brazil team: in a World Cup year, they would be expecting to play at the highest level and Manchester United and Barcelona, respectively, are known to be interested.

Others, such as Illan Meslier or Patrick Bamford, before his injury problems this season, have shown they are genuine Premier League players. Joe Gelhardt also has huge potential.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is a divisive figure: he generated headlines by having a stand-up row with someone seated close to him in the Elland Road directors’ box at the end of the Brentford game in December and has been criticised for several signings, including Dan James, Rodrigo and Junior Firpo, none of whom has flourished this season.

But when a managerial change was needed, he had done the groundwork already as to who Bielsa’s successor would be. His overall body of work, and global network of contacts, has left him with admirers in Italy, Spain and the United States, where clubs are looking to build sensibly over time.

Financially, Leeds would earn parachute payments if they were relegated, but their last accounts already showed them to be in healthy shape. They posted a £26m profit in the 2020-’21 season, bolstered by increased broadcast revenues, and secured deals with shirt sponsor SBOTOP and kit manufacturer Adidas.

As for Marsch, when he was asked at his unveiling three months ago if he would remain at the club, his answer was unambiguous. “I am committed to being here no matter what the situation because I believe in it so much,” he said.

The American will have realised that relegation was always a possibility, so is unlikely to go back on his word. Besides, he will still be bullish about his prospects of keeping Leeds in the division: he did, after all, inspire a five-match unbeaten run that yielded 11 points, but a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City — combined with unexpected wins for Burnley and Everton — left them in 17th place. They will be in the bottom three should Everton win their game in hand. Fixtures are not kind, either.

Today, Leeds face an Arsenal team fighting for a Champions League place, then play Chelsea on Wednesday, by which time they will know what is needed against Brighton and Brentford in their final matches.

Leeds may not be staring at oblivion as they were in 2004, but everyone at this famous old club knows the stakes as the season enters its final stretch.