| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stakes high in business end of Premier League year

A return to the Championship for Leeds would be a massive blow

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Expand

Close

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Mike McGrath

When the process of appointing Jesse Marsch started to accelerate in February, the American coach was asked by Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United owner, whether he would join the club if they were in the Championship next season.

Marsch’s decision to come to Elland Road was not a no-brainer — his gut instinct was that Marcelo Bielsa had earned the right to stay in charge and lead the club away from relegation danger — but Radrizzani’s question is pertinent now that the threat of relegation is again looming large.

Most Watched

Privacy