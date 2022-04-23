| 12.5°C Dublin

Spurs slip up again in top four race as dogged Brentford secure point

Brentford 0 Spurs 0

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the draw with Brentford. Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the draw with Brentford. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the draw with Brentford. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the draw with Brentford. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Jonathan Veal

Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another blow as they limped to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Brentford.

After Arsenal moved into the Premier League’s top four by beating Manchester United in the lunchtime kick-off, Spurs fluffed their lines with a sub-par performance in west London.

They looked devoid of all attacking creativity and for the second successive game they failed to have a shot on target.

It could have been even worse as Ivan Toney was denied by the woodwork twice as Brentford almost made it four wins in a row.

Tottenham’s front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were again blunted and it looks as if Spurs, who had scored a glut of goals in recent weeks, have been found out.

Their top-four hopes remain in their own hands, however, as they still have Arsenal to play at home in a game that is looking like being decisive in the race.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy