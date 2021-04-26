Spurs set to miss out on No 1 target to add to Cup final ‘pain’

Bayern Munich have opened talks to hire Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann as manager, making a bad day for Tottenham Hotspur even worse.

The highly-rated 33-year-old – who is perhaps the most sought-after coach in world football – had been Daniel Levy’s top target to replace Jose Mourinho. While it is understood that Nagelsmann has in the past indicated a willingness to go to Spurs, sources on the German side maintain this was primarily to flush other suitors out. His own target has long been to manage Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga’s prime job.

Nagelsmann has reportedly told Leipzig he wants to leave, but it will take a fee of €15m to sign him. The east German club, who are part of the Red Bull empire, are resigned to losing him.

Spurs will have to turn their attention elsewhere, with Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Roberto Martinez and Scott Parker among options they will look at. Levy is said to want a “project” manager similar to Mauricio Pochettino now. Their stand-in boss Ryan Mason said his players were feeling the “pain” after they again fell short on the big stage following yesterday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, extending their 13-year trophy drought.

There were scenes of devastation at full-time as Son Heung-min was in tears on the pitch while Eric Dier had to stop a post-match interview to compose himself and Mason says the dressing room is hurting.

“Pain. It hurts. I’ve been sitting in there as a player, I’ve played for this football club and lost a final, I know what it’s like,” Mason, who was only appointed on an interim basis on Tuesday due to Jose Mourinho’s sacking, said.

“I know that feeling. It’s normal that they’re hurting. It’s normal, because it shows that they care.

“And this group of players care deeply about this football club. I think we saw that today, they gave absolutely everything, 100 per cent commitment. We tried, we tried, it wasn’t enough today, that’s tough to take.

“City are a great side, an incredible team but I think our group of players gave everything with what they have had to deal with in seven days, the lack of preparation but they gave everything, absolutely everything. That is something to be proud of.”

