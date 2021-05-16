| 5.6°C Dublin

Spurs job requires necessary ego and recent track record

Villarreal's Spanish coach Unai Emery. Photo: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Wallace

It was once said that Chelsea were running out of managers, insomuch as they had sacked in their then-recent history every one of the small eligible pool of suitable, elite-level coaches.

It was like a Soviet-era purge that had the inconvenient consequence of a dearth of competent cavalry officers or heart surgeons.

