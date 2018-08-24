Sport Premier League

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris charged with drink driving ahead of crucial Man United clash

Hugo Lloris is back training with Spurs after captaining France to the World Cup (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Thomas Hornall

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, Scotland Yard said.

The World Cup winner, 31, was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Frenchman was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London, the Met said.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11, the force said.

Press Association

