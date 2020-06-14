Spurs and Norwich are cleared to play despite positive test

The next round of testing is due to take place in the next 48 hours but would be far from certain to detect infections contracted as recently as Friday. (stock photo)

Tottenham and Norwich City have been cleared not to self-isolate members of their squad ahead of the Premier League's big 'Project Restart' this week even after a Norwich player tested positive for Covid-19.

The two teams played a training match on Friday in which the player was involved and, although the UK Government's Test and Trace scheme requires a 14-day self-isolation for "close contacts" of a positive case, Premier League clubs do not believe that incidents in matches generally meet this definition.

This is despite the guidance defining a "contact" to include people with face-to-face contact of less than a metre, skin-to-skin contact, as well as a total of more than 15 minutes within two metres of someone. Spurs, who play Manchester United on Friday, cited the two metres and 15-minute section of the definition, and asserted that both teams had confirmed that the player did not register any "close contacts" with their squad.

Norwich, who host Southampton on Friday night, are also confident that none of his team-mates meet the "close contact" criteria. The player, who has not yet been named and whose positive was revealed on Saturday, will now miss at least the first two matches back against Southampton and Everton.

The Premier League has analysed all 288 Premier League games so far this season and has clearly taken comfort from finding that the average amount of time two players are within a distance of less than two metres during a game is 38 seconds.

The league also believes that there is a distinction in guidance between households and places of work, who have been asked to risk assess what they do and mitigate against social-distancing infringements. In football, this has included creating the most sterile possible environment, a twice-weekly testing programme, and daily screening for any Covid-19 symptoms.

Authorities are satisfied with how Tottenham and Norwich have interpreted the positive test and are not requesting any further reassurances over Friday's game. There is, however, understood to be nothing in the protocols to say that a "close contact" which happens inside a place of work is exempt from Test and Trace.

A future negative test also does not impact on the self-isolation requirement of a contact, with the British public advised that "you must still complete your 14-day period because the virus may not be detectable yet". They say that "this is crucial to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus".

The next round of testing is due to take place in the next 48 hours but would be far from certain to detect infections contracted as recently as Friday. The Norwich player is asymptomatic and had previously tested negative. He is now in self-isolation for seven days but is not supposed to return to training until at least two weeks after his positive test.

