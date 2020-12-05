Spoils shared at Turf Moor as early Robbie Brady strike cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Robbie Brady fires Burnley into an early lead in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Turf Moor.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady enjoyed a rare high point in what has been a challenging 2020, as his first half strike was enough to earn Burnley a much-needed point in a 1-1 draw against Everton.

The Toffees had lost four of their last five Premier League matches, including a 1-0 defeat against Leeds last time out, and they were caught cold at Turf Moor as Brady gave the Clarets a third-minute lead after an Allan error.

Allan was able to atone for his mistake and had a hand in Calvert-Lewin bagging his 11th goal of the campaign on the stroke of half-time, after which both sides had chances to go on and claim all three points.

However, Burnley’s Nick Pope and Everton’s Jordan Pickford, rivals for the number one spot with England, made some brilliant saves as it finished a draw between the sides for the first time in the Premier League.

Everton were on the front foot for large spells in the second half but Burnley defended stoutly on manager Sean Dyche’s 200th Premier League game in charge as they bounced back from last week’s 5-0 hammering at Manchester City.

A point here keeps them in the relegation zone and Dyche may feel it a case of two points dropped after they flew out of the traps in the wintry sunshine.

It was a day for Brady to savour with his first goal since December 3rd last year.

"It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet, and better so early – it helps you settle into the game. But disappointed to concede," said the Dubliner.

"I thought we both had chances. They had a good one at the end and Popey made an incredible save, but that’s no shock to any of us, he does it every day, he is incredible.

"We’ll take the point. It was a tough game and I thought the lads stood up very well. It felt like we performed well today, and it was a bit more like us. Once we’re all pushing in the same direction, we know we have it in us, we’ve done it season in, season out, so we’ll stick at that."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was satisfied with his side's display, as they bounced back from a 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City last week.

"An important reaction from last week, even though it was a top side, but a really good reaction the way we took the game on," he said.

"They're a good side without doubt. The basic requirement of how we work is the will and desire to work together and then be effective on the ball. The last moment of quality has sometimes lacked this season but I was pretty pleased overall. It ended up a game of two keepers - I thought both were outstanding.

"It's been a tough start but its a group giving everything. I can't sign the cheques so I try do do what I can.

"I'm aggrieved with the foul that wasn't given in the build-up for their goal, we've had too many of those go against us. Ashley Westwood has turned out of trouble, he's clipped a tiny amount.

"I don't want that to be a foul but they are given every week. I am always scratching my head in the modern game and it will be a non-contact sport soon.

"I think VAR will be good. I have seen penalties given for less, I can't work it out."

Everton had lost four of their last five Premier League matches, including a 1-0 defeat against Leeds last time out, with boss Carlo Ancelotti pleased with his side's efforts.

"We have to accept the performance and the result," stated the Italian. "We suffered mentally but we were in the game and until the end we played a good game. We had to adapt, Ben Godfrey went at left back and did really well.

"The start was terrible and Burnley are able to defend. We created some good chances."

