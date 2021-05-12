Soyuncu strike hands the title spoils to United’s rivals and lifts Leicester into third

They prepared for every eventuality at Old Trafford, and while there were scores of police officers on duty and yard-upon-yard of freshly-installed barricades to protect a paranoid club and an empty stadium from the wrath of its own fans, this was a different kind of plunder.

Manchester City are the champions of England again, for the third time in four seasons, and the men and women of Greater Manchester Police could be of no help to United in that regard. United were beaten for the first time at home in 12 games, which meant their neighbours are now officially out of sight of second place and talk of a dynasty over at the Etihad Stadium can begin.

It is City’s fourth Premier League title since Alex Ferguson laid down his shield, and each one – however inevitable they may have felt – a source of some sorrow for the erstwhile kings of English football. New boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen something of a revival since the turn of the year, with the emergence of a United side that looks closer to a serious proposition than any since 2013, and yet here they were folding at home to give City the trophy. It used to be United who watched while the chasing pack lost their nerve.

Solskjaer made ten changes from the team that beat Aston Villa on Sunday and picked a forward line that encompassed three teenagers – that was Mason Greenwood, the sole survivor of the Villa Park XI; as well as Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo, of whom the latter two were making their Premier League debuts.

Greenwood scored a fine equaliser in the first half, laid on for him by Diallo but it never felt like it would be enough after half-time.

Leicester took control in the second half, and their winner was headed in by the Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu from a corner just moments after Solskjaer decided to send on his famous-name reinforcements.

It felt, at that moment, like the United manager was caught between two plans, the second of them being the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani on 65 minutes, breaking an old rule about changes when defending a corner. Seconds later Soyuncu ran away from Rashford to nod in the winner from Marc Albrighton’s cross.

Leicester should have had more goals in a dominant second-half performance. Now United prepare for the return of Liverpool to their barricaded home. This result, as well as the United team that played – and the reasons that lead to the fixture congestion – will be a source of some anger for Liverpool.

The victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side elevates them to third place and eight points clear of West Ham in fifth – which means that Champions League qualification is well within their grasp. Their two-game wobble is over and against a United team lacking its biggest names, they completed the job. There was a goal in the first half from a teenager of Leicester’s own, the 19-year-old Luke Thomas, that put them on the way.

United were sprung in midfield for the first Leicester goal, with Axel Tuanzebe drawn out of position and Albrighton releasing Youri Tielemans into the right channel.

On the run, he picked out an excellent cross to the back post. Arriving there was Thomas, a Leicester boy making his 25th appearance for the club who had the confidence to tell none other than Jamie Vardy to leave the ball to him and meet the cross on the full with the inside of his left boot.

Five minutes later, Thomas found himself in trouble chasing Amad Diallo down the right side. The 18-year-old, who has played in European games before now, is more solid than that small stature might suggest and when he and Thomas collided in pursuit of the ball it was the United man who emerged in possession. Diallo passed it inside and the finish from Greenwood demonstrated his useful knack of finding the corners, having set himself on his right foot. There should have been further goals for Kelechi Iheanacho before Soyuncu’s winner and then Tielemans after it.

After the final whistle, over at the Etihad a banner celebrating the seventh league championship of the club’s history slowly unfurled above the stadium’s main entrance. Seven was the number United had in the cupboard before Ferguson’s great winning run began and it is, as he will attest, a very long way to 20.

Yet there is an undeniable familiarity now to these City titles. They still sting at Old Trafford but they hardly feel like a shock any longer.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]