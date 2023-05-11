Southampton's difficult season has helped Gavin Bazunu become more 'resilient'

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu admits this season has been a learning curve at Southampton but one which has helped him become resilient.

Bottom-placed Southampton are on the brink of relegation from the top-flight with three games remaining. Their drop to the Championship will be confirmed if they fail to win against Fulham this Saturday, while a weekend win for Leeds United or Leicester City will also seal their fate.

Bazunu started 32 consecutive league games for the Saints since the beginning of the season, including back-to-back wins against Chelsea, but the 21-year-old has spent the last three matches on the bench, dropped in favour of Alex McCarthy.

Ruben Selles’ change of goalkeeper has not worked, however, with his side losing each of those three games, as Bazunu shared the lessons he has learned from a difficult first season in the Premier League.

"We've got a very young squad, which can make it difficult,” Bazunu told Sky Sports.

“There are a lot of players playing at this level for the first time, including myself. We have come on the wrong side of results at times, with Forest and Arsenal, having really good performances and just not picking up the results we needed.

Sports News in 90 - 11th May

"Football is full of disappointments and the ones at the top who have experienced that disappointment and being able to fight back and get up off the ground after being knocked down.

“And I think that's what this season has constantly been. It has been about learning how to get back up, learning how to be resilient, to bounce back after defeat and after poor performances.

"To somehow keep that level of confidence. I think for me that's probably the biggest thing I have learned this season. No matter what happens, you have always got the next game and you've got to continue to fight and work towards that."

Despite being benched at Southampton, Bazunu is still Stephen Kenny’s first choice for Ireland’s two Euro qualifiers next month, away to Greece on June 16 before hosting Gibraltar three days later.