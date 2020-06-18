Southampton vs Man City to be shown on BBC as next set of Premier League fixtures are confirmed

The BBC will televise Manchester City's away match against Southampton on July 5.

By then City are likely to have been deposed as Premier League champions by Liverpool, but nevertheless the BBC will consider it a big coup to have secured a match featuring Pep Guardiola's side.

The game, which will kick off at 7pm on that Sunday, is one of four the corporation will show as part of an agreement for all of the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season to be televised by one of the Premier League's broadcast partners.

The league announced the kick-off times and broadcast arrangements for match weeks 33 to 35 on Thursday morning, covering the period between July 4 and 13.

Read More

Under the broadcast agreement 33 of the remaining games will be available free to air. In addition to Southampton v Manchester City, nine other matches in these rounds will be free to watch - seven of them on Sky One and two on Amazon Prime.

Among other notable fixtures, the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, July 12, kicking off at 4pm on Sky Sports.

The Premier League resumed on Wednesday night, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United playing out a goalless draw and Manchester City beating Arsenal 3-0.

All 20 clubs have now played 29 games, with nine each left to play.

Friday June 19

Norwich v Southampton 6pm – SKY ONE (Freeview)

Tottenham v Man United 8:15pm – SKY

Saturday June 20

Watford v Leicester 12.30pm – BT

Brighton v Arsenal 3pm – BT

West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm – SKY

Bournemouth v Crystal Pal 7.45pm – BBC

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheff Utd 2pm – SKY ONE

Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm – SKY

Everton v Liverpool 7pm – SKY ONE

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley 8pm – SKY

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester v Brighton 6pm – SKY

Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm – SKY

Wednesday, June 24

Man United v Sheff Utd 6pm – SKY ONE

Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm – BT

Norwich v Everton 6pm – BBC

Wolves v Bournemouth 6pm – BT

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm – SKY

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford 6pm – SKY ONE

Southampton v Arsenal 6pm – SKY

Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm – BT

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves 12:30pm – BT

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton 4.30pm – SKY ONE

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm – PREMIER

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton v Man United 8:15pm – SKY ONE

Wednesday, July 1

Arsenal v Norwich 6pm – BT

Bournemth v Newcastle 6pm – SKY ONE

Everton v Leicester 6pm – SKY

West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm – SKY

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm – SKY

Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY

Saturday, July 4

Norwich vs Brighton 12.30pm – BT

Leicester v C Palace 3pm – SKY ONE (Freeview)

Man United vs Bournemouth 3pm – BT

Wolves vs Arsenal 5.30pm – SKY

Chelsea vs Watford 8pm

Sunday, July 5

Burnley vs Sheffield Utd 12pm – SKY ONE

Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm – SKY

Liverpool vs Aston Villa 4.30pm – SKY

Southampton vs Man City 7pm – BBC

Monday, July 6

Tottenham vs Everton 8pm – SKY

Tuesday, July 7

C Palace vs Chelsea 6pm – SKY

Watford vs Norwich 6pm – SKY ONE

Arsenal vs Leicester 8.15pm – SKY

Wednesday, July 8

Man City vs Newcastle 6pm – BT

Sheff Utd vs Wolves 6pm – SKY

West Ham vs Burnley 6pm – BT

Brighton vs Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY

Thursday, July 9

Bournemouth vs Tottenham 6pm – SKY ONE

Everton vs Southampton 6pm – Premier

Aston Villa vs Man United 8.15pm – SKY

Saturday, July 11

Norwich vs West Ham 12.30pm – BT

Watford vs Newcastle 12.30pm – Premier

Liverpool vs Burnley 3pm – BT

Sheffield United vs Chelsea 5.30pm – SKY

Brighton vs Man City 8pm – SKY

Sunday, July 12

Wolves vs Everton 12pm – SKY ONE

Aston Villa vs C Palace 2pm – SKY

Tottenham vs Arsenal 4.30pm – SKY

Bournemouth vs Leicester 7pm – SKY ONE

Monday, July 13

Man United vs Southampton 8pm – SKY ONE

PA Media