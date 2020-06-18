Southampton vs Man City to be shown on BBC as next set of Premier League fixtures are confirmed

| 16.7°C Dublin
The BBC will televise Manchester City's away match against Southampton on July 5.
By then City are likely to have been deposed as Premier League champions by Liverpool, but nevertheless the BBC will consider it a big coup to have secured a match featuring Pep Guardiola's side.
The game, which will kick off at 7pm on that Sunday, is one of four the corporation will show as part of an agreement for all of the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season to be televised by one of the Premier League's broadcast partners.
The league announced the kick-off times and broadcast arrangements for match weeks 33 to 35 on Thursday morning, covering the period between July 4 and 13.
Under the broadcast agreement 33 of the remaining games will be available free to air. In addition to Southampton v Manchester City, nine other matches in these rounds will be free to watch - seven of them on Sky One and two on Amazon Prime.
Among other notable fixtures, the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, July 12, kicking off at 4pm on Sky Sports.
The Premier League resumed on Wednesday night, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United playing out a goalless draw and Manchester City beating Arsenal 3-0.
All 20 clubs have now played 29 games, with nine each left to play.
Friday June 19
Norwich v Southampton 6pm – SKY ONE (Freeview)
Tottenham v Man United 8:15pm – SKY
Saturday June 20
Watford v Leicester 12.30pm – BT
Brighton v Arsenal 3pm – BT
West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm – SKY
Bournemouth v Crystal Pal 7.45pm – BBC
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle v Sheff Utd 2pm – SKY ONE
Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm – SKY
Everton v Liverpool 7pm – SKY ONE
Monday, June 22
Manchester City v Burnley 8pm – SKY
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester v Brighton 6pm – SKY
Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm – SKY
Wednesday, June 24
Man United v Sheff Utd 6pm – SKY ONE
Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm – BT
Norwich v Everton 6pm – BBC
Wolves v Bournemouth 6pm – BT
Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm – SKY
Thursday, June 25
Burnley v Watford 6pm – SKY ONE
Southampton v Arsenal 6pm – SKY
Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm – BT
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves 12:30pm – BT
Sunday, June 28
Watford v Southampton 4.30pm – SKY ONE
Monday June, 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm – PREMIER
Tuesday June, 30
Brighton v Man United 8:15pm – SKY ONE
Wednesday, July 1
Arsenal v Norwich 6pm – BT
Bournemth v Newcastle 6pm – SKY ONE
Everton v Leicester 6pm – SKY
West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm – SKY
Thursday, July 2
Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm – SKY
Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY
Saturday, July 4
Norwich vs Brighton 12.30pm – BT
Leicester v C Palace 3pm – SKY ONE (Freeview)
Man United vs Bournemouth 3pm – BT
Wolves vs Arsenal 5.30pm – SKY
Chelsea vs Watford 8pm
Sunday, July 5
Burnley vs Sheffield Utd 12pm – SKY ONE
Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm – SKY
Liverpool vs Aston Villa 4.30pm – SKY
Southampton vs Man City 7pm – BBC
Monday, July 6
Tottenham vs Everton 8pm – SKY
Tuesday, July 7
C Palace vs Chelsea 6pm – SKY
Watford vs Norwich 6pm – SKY ONE
Arsenal vs Leicester 8.15pm – SKY
Wednesday, July 8
Man City vs Newcastle 6pm – BT
Sheff Utd vs Wolves 6pm – SKY
West Ham vs Burnley 6pm – BT
Brighton vs Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY
Thursday, July 9
Bournemouth vs Tottenham 6pm – SKY ONE
Everton vs Southampton 6pm – Premier
Aston Villa vs Man United 8.15pm – SKY
Saturday, July 11
Norwich vs West Ham 12.30pm – BT
Watford vs Newcastle 12.30pm – Premier
Liverpool vs Burnley 3pm – BT
Sheffield United vs Chelsea 5.30pm – SKY
Brighton vs Man City 8pm – SKY
Sunday, July 12
Wolves vs Everton 12pm – SKY ONE
Aston Villa vs C Palace 2pm – SKY
Tottenham vs Arsenal 4.30pm – SKY
Bournemouth vs Leicester 7pm – SKY ONE
Monday, July 13
Man United vs Southampton 8pm – SKY ONE
PA Media