Southampton takeover nearing completion: Dragan Solak to pay £100m for 80pc stake

Southampton are close to confirming a takeover of the club.

Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80pc stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20pc.

Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency understands an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.

Sky News have reported that Dragan Solak, who owns the United Group, will pay £100m for Gao's stake.

Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.