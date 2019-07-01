Southampton sign Che Adams as Danny Ings seals Liverpool exit

Southampton have completed the signing of Birmingham forward Che Adams for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who registered 22 Sky Bet Championship goals for Blues last season, has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Adams scored 38 times in 123 appearances during his three-year stay at St Andrew's after joining from Sheffield United in 2016.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told his club's website: "Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level.

"We have been monitoring his progress for some time now.

"He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players."

Adams' arrival follows the signing of Mali winger Moussa Djenepo from Belgian club Standard Liege.

"I'm delighted. There was interest in January, when it didn't quite happen, but I'm happy now that it's all gone through," said Adams.

"You can see with the track history - the amount of young players they're playing, the gaffer's belief in the young players, the squad in itself - where the club is going to be. I want to be part of that."

Southampton also confirmed the permanent transfer of Danny Ings from Liverpool on a contract until 2022.

Saints had an obligation to buy the striker after he spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at St Mary's.

Ings, who scored seven Premier League goals in 24 appearances last term, said: "Personally, it's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really.

"The last few years have been very up and down, but now I've looked after myself over this summer and I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully great things can come from it."

However, left-back Matt Targett has left to join to top-flight rivals Aston Villa.

The club, meanwhile, has made a number of changes to Hasenhuttl's backroom staff.

Dave Watson has stepped up to first team assistant coach with immediate effect, with Andrew Sparkes replacing him as goalkeeping coach.

Craig Fleming has been made permanent first team assistant coach, having performed the job on an interim basis since Hasenhuttl's arrival in December.

Other changes include Matt Hale being promoted to academy director, Ed Vahid taking the academy manager role, Chris Welman being appointed head of academy recruitment, and Matthew Banks joining the first team support staff as strength and conditioning coach.

