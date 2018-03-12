Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino as they hit the panic button in battle to beat the drop

Independent.ie

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino, the Premier League club have announced.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/southampton-sack-manager-mauricio-pellegrino-as-they-hit-the-panic-button-in-battle-to-beat-the-drop-36698362.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/article36690996.ece/c90c3/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_002cde78-3b9d-4e04-ba7b-0b91fe0932e3_embedded235452948