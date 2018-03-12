Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino as they hit the panic button in battle to beat the drop
Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino, the Premier League club have announced.
Saints were beaten 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday and lie just one place and one point above the relegation zone.
The south coast club have made their move with just eight games left to play in this Premier League season, as they confirmed with this statement on Monday night:
"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with First Team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino. Assistant Manager Carlos Compagnucci and Assistant First Team Coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.
"We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.
"The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway."
