Southampton players and staff make donation to charity after 9-0 defeat against Leicester

Southampton's first team players and coaching staff will donate all their wages from last Friday to the club's charity, after they were humiliated by a 9-0 defeat against Leicester on Friday night.

Southampton's first team players and coaching staff will donate all their wages from last Friday to the club's charity, after they were humiliated by a 9-0 defeat against Leicester on Friday night.

The abject capitulation by Ralph Hasenhuttl's side has piled the pressure on the Southampton manager ahead of back-to-back away games against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

In a late night statement released by the club on Sunday, it was confirmed that Southampton's players and key staff would make a gesture to offer an apology after a club record defeat.

"Southampton Football Club’s first-team players and coaching staff have announced they will be donating their wages from last Friday to Saints Foundation," read the statement.

No more talking. No more messages.#SaintsFC manager Ralph Hasenhüttl says the only suitable response now can come via his team's actions: pic.twitter.com/jERucgJ799 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 27, 2019

"The squad has been in at Staplewood Campus throughout the weekend, working on putting things right for the club’s supporters.

"As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.

"Saints Foundation works with 12,000 young people and adults of all ages every year, using the power and passion of sport to transform lives The players and staff are now directing all their energy and focus towards the two games in Manchester this week."

Online Editors