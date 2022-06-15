Southampton and Man City agree fee for Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

Gavin Bazunu will move to Southampton after a deal was agreed with Manchester City for the 20-year-old.

The fee could rise to £16 million after add-ons, and the Ireland goalkeeper is expected to undergo a medical today.

It emerged last week that a deal was close to completion. Talks progressed this week with Bazunu keen to continue playing first-team football. He’s now set to join Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side where he’ll link-up with Shane Long and Will Smallbone.

The former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper was named on the League One team of the season after a stellar year with Portsmouth, keeping 16 clean sheets in 44 league games. He has shone on the international scene too, with ten caps to his name. He kept four clean sheets in the final four games last year.



Bazunu will compete with Alex McCarthy for the number one shirt at St Mary’s, following the departure of Fraser Forster to Tottenham Hotspur. He missed this month’s Nations League window with a back injury, with Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher taking his place.