‘Sorry, Arsenal. Sorry Arteta, this is not true’ – Brazil manager Tite blasts rumours about Gunners job

Brazil boss Tite has branded talk that he is being lined up to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal as “a lie”.

Reports in Brazil last week claimed Tite was being targeted by Arsenal, who were said to be lining up a potential swoop after this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, has previously worked with Tite during his time with the Brazilian national team.

It was reported the pair were keen to link up again in north London, but Tite has moved quickly to dismiss those reports.

“I am sad because information is broadcasted to the public and it is a lie,” he said. “The information is a lie.

“And the people that I represent, that feel identified with me, rest assured that Tite has a personal moral conduct and values his professional conduct.

“I know the responsibility that bears at Brazil’s national team.

“Sorry, Arsenal. Sorry, Arteta, this is not true, it didn’t come from us. There’s absolutely nothing.”

