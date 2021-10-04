Son inspires Tottenham’s triumph to ease pressure building on Nuno’s shoulders

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates their side's second goal of the game, scored by Aston Villa's Matt Targett (left) as an own goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Time will tell whether this was Nuno Espirito Santo’s ‘Aston Villa’ moment, but the Spurs head coach will at least go into the international break with some of the pressure on his position relieved.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino often referred to a 2-1 victory over Villa in November 2014 as the game that saved his job. That day, Harry Kane netted a last-minute winner and, although the England captain is still searching for his first Premier League goal this season after failing to score a great late chance, a victory by the same scoreline yesterday felt vital.

This time, it was a strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and a Matt Targett own goal that ended Tottenham’s three-game losing run, but the victory owed more to the brilliance of Son Heung-min. Son set up both goals and outshone Kane, who is now on his worst scoring run in the league since the 2015-16 season.

A first goal of the season from Villa’s Ollie Watkins briefly threatened to prompt another inquest, but Spurs deserved this victory and Nuno said: “We needed a win and we played a good match against tough opponents. We are aware we have been through a tough moment. When the players gel and combine, they can do very well,” he added. “We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game.”

Nuno confirmed that he would have Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso available to face Newcastle United after the international break, despite their call-up by Argentina. Just as Emiliano Martinez will be available for Villa.

“They will have to isolate, but we are fortunate to have the lodge (accommodation at the Spurs training ground) and (they can) work normally with the team,” Nuno said.

Kane took the first meaningful shot in the 22nd minute. His effort sailed well over, but he was much closer with an audacious effort from 50 yards a couple of minutes later. Douglas Luiz fouled Tanguy Ndombele just inside the Villa half and Kane almost caught out goalkeeper Martinez, who was standing well off his line, with a quick free-kick that he clawed away.

Son shot wide following a one-two with Moura, but the home fans sensed a goal was coming and it duly did in the 27th minute. Hojbjerg won the ball off John McGinn and charged forward before finding Son, who returned the favour for the Dane, who was unmarked just inside the area and he found the corner of the Villa net with a perfectly placed low shot.

Oliver Skipp, who came back in and added energy and bite to the Spurs midfield, produced a goal-saving overhead clearance two minutes after the restart. The ball looked to be dropping perfectly for Danny Ings inside the six-yard box, but Skipp did brilliantly to stop it getting to him before Romero blocked a Targett shot.

But Spurs soon took over again and should have put the game out of Villa’s reach. Son was proving impossible for the visitors’ defence to handle and he shot over after turning well.

Kane squandered his big chance after being put through by a long punt up the pitch and Villa manager Dean Smith insisted Son was the difference.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat to the outstanding player on the day and I thought that the only difference between the two teams was Son,” Smith said.

