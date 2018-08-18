'Somebody who thinks like that is an a**hole' - Jurgen Klopp slams reaction to Kevin de Bruyne's injury

Jurgen Klopp has said that anyone who thinks that Kevin de Bruyne's injury makes things easier for Man City's Premier League rivals is an 'a**hole'.

The Belgian star has been ruled out for three months after suffering a knee injury in training, leading to some pundits to question whether Pep Guardiola's side will be as dominant in his absence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp said that City have more than enough resources to cope with de Bruyne's injury and revealed that he tried to sign the talented midfielder when at Borussia Dortmund.

"I think somebody who thinks like that, about a situation like that, is an a**hole, to be honest," Klopp said.

"I am not like that. First of all, I wish him the absolute very best.

"I love this player, I wanted him desperately when I was at Dortmund and he was at Chelsea, but Jose didn't give him to me!

"What a season he had, what a World Cup he played. I really feel for him. They have options of course, like they always have options, they brought in Riyad Mahrez, but they can all play in different positions.

"Nobody needs to worry about Man City and their quality, there is still a lot there. We don't look at the other teams, we really only try to make the best of our situation, and that will hopefully work."

