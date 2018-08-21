Paul Pogba's outspoken agent Mino Raiola has entered the debate over the future of the France midfielder and urged Manchester United to sell his client.

'Some people need to talk' - Paul Pogba's agent blasts Paul Scholes and fans the flames of possible Man United exit

Pogba's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with Barcelona keen to sign a player who has made no public declaration of his desire to stay at United.

Stories appearing in the paper last week referring to a bust-up between United boss Jose Mourinho and the club's record signing were believed to have been leaked to the media by people close to Pogba and now Raiola has sent out a couple of tweets that look certain to enflame the already uncomfortable stand-off between the club and their star player.

Poking fun at United legend Paul Scholes, after he suggested Pogba lacked leadership qualities following Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat against Brighton, Raiola raised the stakes in his eagerness to get his star client a move to Barcelona before the August 31st Spanish transfer deadline.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Scholes had suggested he was shocked by Pogba's claims that his attitude was wrong in the defeat at Brighton, in comments that Raiola and his player clearly didn't like.

"I hope that is lost in translation. There is no defence for that comment," said Scholes, after Pogba admitted he was not focused for the game at the AMEX Stadium.

"You say it to yourself, don’t you? You’re constantly saying to yourself: 'Attitude right, make sure it’s right.' You don’t need other people to tell you.

"You don’t need a manager to tell you that or your team-mates. There's a lack of leaders in the team. We thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there today. He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent."

