'Some people forget he's only 17' - Jack Byrne urges Troy Parrott to remain patient over 'difficult situation'

Jack Byrne has urged his pal Troy Parrott to remain patient at Tottenham Hotspur in his pursuit of a Premier League career.

Jack Byrne has urged his pal Troy Parrott to remain patient at Tottenham Hotspur in his pursuit of a Premier League career.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho yesterday poured cold water on the Dubliner stepping into the vacancy created by the injury to Harry Keane, insisting it is premature for the 17-year-old to take on such a mantle.

That put-down, coupled with interest from German clubs, has raised talk parking talks on a contract renewal and looking at a move away from White Hart Lane.

His fellow international and inner-city Dub Byrne today recommended that the teen sensation bide his time, rather than making a rash decision.

"I talk to Troy every few days and have spoken to him about his difficult situation," said the Shamrock Rovers midfielder, who started his professional career as an apprentice at Manchester City.

"I'm not Jose Mourinho but I know that, for his own development, as he's training with the best players in the world, it can't be bad for him to stay.

"He needs to take his time and listen to people around him. He's and should go with the flow. Some people forget he's only 17 but that's because of how good he is and how good he can be.

"There's added pressure when you've made your debut. And it wasn't just five minutes coming on at the end, throwing him at the end. Troy started for Spurs against Colchester and against New Zealand for Ireland.

"He's shown that he's a real top player. He's really happy at Tottenham; Troy loves it there."

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme was launched on Wednesday by Republic of Ireland footballer, Jack Byrne, pictured, and Republic of Ireland womens footballer, Amber Barrett. Register for the SPAR5s by February 14th at www.fai.ie/primary5.

Online Editors