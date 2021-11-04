| 3.9°C Dublin

Solskjaer’s gamble on Maguire’s fitness has backfired as Reds defence struggles

James Ducker

Manchester United's Harry Maguire may not be fully fit. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Expand

It has emerged that Harry Maguire was up to 10 days away from being ready to play when the Manchester United captain was thrown into the team that faced Leicester City last month – putting more question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s judgement calls.

The United manager’s decision to rush back Maguire for the 4-2 defeat at King Power Stadium has come under growing scrutiny given the England defender’s woeful form since returning from a three-week lay off with a calf injury.

Maguire had only one day of full training on the grass before being parachuted back into the team at Leicester, even though it is understood he was between seven and 10 days short of being match ready.

