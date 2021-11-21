Solskjaerball at its most laughably inept

At the conclusion of their side’s spirited, deserved and comprehensive victory over Manchester United at Vicarage Road, the Watford fans were gleefully chanting: “Ole’s at the wheel.”

No wonder. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were in charge of all the clubs Watford have to play this season, relegation would be not remotely an issue. Frankly, they would be flying.

After crumbling against Liverpool and Manchester City, this was, if anything, a more dismal, more humiliating, more depressing defeat for Solskjaer’s United. This, after all, was a Watford side featuring four players — Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley and Josh King — who were once reckoned not good enough for the club.

That they were better than every single player in a United shirt (the excellent Cleverley was deemed man of the match) was indicative of the direction the club are heading.

Somehow Solskjaer has presided over the inverse of alchemy, turning shining talents into vacuous parodies of what a United player should be. This is a United side filled with glittering potential somehow going nowhere, led by a manager apparently singularly incapable of affecting change.

Watford, on the other hand, were splendid, sensing blood from the kick-off, smelling United hesitancy and exploiting it for all it was worth. Here was Claudio Ranieri again demonstrating the positive effect of new-manager bounce. It is a methodology the Watford board have long applied, generally to much castigation: get a new bloke in the moment things begin to waver.

And, often, before the first hint of a wobble. As someone tweeted in the middle of this game, had Solskjaer been at the wheel at Watford, he would have been sacked three times before half-time.

Manchester United’s board, however, seem determined to do something different: cling to a sinking ship long after it has been breached below the water line. Ed Woodward and his hapless chums seem to think that because the club once stood by Alex Ferguson when he went on a run of defeats three years into his career at Old Trafford, then if they stick with Solskjaer in the same situation, all will inevitably come good.

There is a difference, however. Ferguson was in the mid-stages of his rebuild; Solskjaer has been given half a billion to spend on players, yet appears currently to require a whole new team. To paraphrase the old saw, at United it seems history repeats itself, first as trophies, then as farce.

Because what we saw at Vicarage Road was Solskjaerball at its most laughably inept. No threat, no pattern, devoid of confidence, bereft of plan. And with players who were once reckoned the best around, playing as if they were wearing ice skates. Bruno Fernandes was utterly abject, Harry Maguire a parody of what a defender should be, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, once the most highly-rated full-back in England, now giving the appearance of a man who would rather be anywhere than on the right side of a United back four.

The defence of the manager by his cheerleading former colleagues on the pundits’ sofa has been that he is taking Manchester United in a new direction. After 90 minutes as pitiful and dismal as any United fan can remember, the direction is now clear: it is down, down, down. If losing to Liverpool and Manchester City were not bad enough, being eviscerated by Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Imran Louza was a fresh low.

Even United’s brief flurry in the second half came with a caveat. It was sparked by substitute Donny van de Beek, a player whom the manager has stubbornly refused to trust for more than 18 months. He has been allowed to ossify, yet within five minutes he was providing more zest than any of those the manager has preferred to use over the past weeks of decline. The fact that he emerged from hibernation on the bench to establish himself as easily United’s most effective performer is yet further proof of a manager who does not know what he is doing.

For the United fans at Vicarage Road, it was a testing afternoon. They spent most if it in sullen silence, unable to quite believe what they were seeing. The loyalty of the match-going support to their manager has been steadfast, his status as a trophy-supplying hero and all-round good bloke providing considerable insulation against criticism. Not any more. This was the point they turned.

When Solksjaer went over to applaud them at the end of this mess of a performance, holding his hands up in apology, the reaction was visceral.

His former fans booed and cat-called. They shouted and hollered. They were fuming. This was surely his gesture of farewell. Less waving, more drowning.