Solskjaer to get new contract and transfer backing despite United’s final failure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backed with a new contract and summer signings in the transfer market despite Manchester United finishing the season without a trophy.

United disappointed in the Europa League final this week but the campaign is seen by the club’s board as progress after finishing second in the Premier League and reaching their first final under Solskjaer.

The Norwegian (48) has one season left on his current deal and will open talks over a three-year extension. He’ll also be supported with up to four signings to bolster his squad in an attempt to close the gap with champions Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho is Solskjaer’s primary target as a wide forward, which is a key position to strengthen. The United boss also like a striker, young central midfielder and a defender.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to be desperate to sell this summer to raise money, while a list of outgoings could be headed by the potential sale of either David De Gea or Dean Henderson, with both goalkeepers understood to be unhappy at the prospect of starting next season as number 2.

Sancho (21) was a target a year ago but a deal could not be struck with Dortmund, who refused to lower his price from £108m.

The England forward is expected to leave Westfalenstadion this summer for a lower fee. Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish is also admired by United, but bringing Sancho back to England is Solskjaer’s preference.

The market has been altered by Harry Kane wanting to leave Tottenham but Daniel Levy is expected to fight to keep him. Southampton’s Danny Ings has been among the other players United have looked at, despite Ings being a former employee of United’s prime rivals Liverpool.

United would like to bring in a young central midfielder, one in the mould of Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, but it would be a player for the future rather than to immediately make an impact.

That, and other business, will be conducted according to United’s “transfer by committee” policy, one which will be headed by Ed Woodward despite him resigning in the wake of last month’s European Super League debacle. Woodward will remain at the helm of United’s transfer plans for as long as he is in position as the club’s executive vice-chairman with his departure date still currently planned for the end of 2021.

United’s group managing director Richard Arnold is widely expected to follow Woodward into his role, maintaining the club’s policy of promoting from within, but is not currently part of a transfer “committee” that includes commercial experts such as Matt Judge, United’s director of football negotiations, and Cliff Baty, United’s chief financial officer, who is involved purely from a finance viewpoint.

