Solskjaer insists United are still Manchester’s number one

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has raised the temperature ahead of today’s derby at Old Trafford by insisting United remain the No 1 club in Manchester despite City’s recent domination.

City have won four Premier League titles to United’s none in the eight seasons since Alex Ferguson retired. Ferguson claimed in 2010 that City would never be “bigger” than United, who have won 20 league titles to their rival’s seven.

Read More

And Solskjaer believes United – who will go level on points with City if they win at lunchtime – remain the top dogs in Manchester, even though their neighbours have won three of the past four titles under Pep Guardiola.

“No, I can’t,” the United manager said when asked if he could envisage a day when City eclipse their success.

“But the thing is you have to have respect for what they have done in the last 10 years, or even more so in the last four or five with how dominant they have been in England and in Europe. But we are Man United, we are always going to come back. I think we are the No 1 club in Manchester, and that also probably means in the world.”

United return to Old Trafford for the first time since being crushed 5-0 by Liverpool a fortnight ago. And Solskjaer has challenged his players to prove they have learnt their lesson from the humiliation, described as their “darkest day”.

While victory would move United level with City, defeat would pile more pressure on Solskjaer, whom the Old Trafford hierarchy stood by in the wake of the Liverpool debacle.

“That [City] will show if we have learnt enough because we have to move on from it,” said the United manager, whose side have beaten Tottenham 3-0 and drawn 2-2 with Atalanta in the Champions League in their two outings since.

“We have taken the flak, and we deserved it because it was nowhere near good enough on many levels.

“We have had a good week with two good away results, and now we have to play another very good team, and it’s up to us to show. There is no point me talking about how much we have learnt – we have to show it, and that is the game in football. There’s too many that talk a good game. We have to play a good game.”

Read More

With United already trailing league leaders Chelsea by eight points, Solskjaer admitted his side – who have taken just four points from the past 15 on offer – need to gather some momentum. “It’s an important game and with a win we still have got the possibility to close up to the teams in front of us, so we have just got to keep on picking up points... get further away from what we did against Liverpool and move on,” he said.

“It is only the start of November, so we are not going to talk about the end position in the table but, still, every game here in this league is massive and if you can manage three points, it’s a job well done.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]