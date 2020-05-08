Solskjaer insists Manchester United players will not be forced to play if Premier League restart

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will not put pressure on any of his players to play if they are reluctant to return to Premier League action next month.

A vote of Premier League clubs on Monday is expected to be crucial in deciding whether matches resume in England's top division and while there are huge doubts over whether the proposals to play games at neutral stadiums will be passed, Solskjaer is relishing the chance to conclude the season.

Yet when asked if he was concerned that his players may be reluctant top play amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he accepted some may have reservations.

"You wouldn't hold anything against them. If a player is not mentally ready to play, I don't think we could force anyone," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "They've not raised too many concerns, but of course we trust the experts, the health officers.

"Hopefully we can find a way for everyone to agree and play the rest of this season, even though it will be very different without fans in the stadiums."

Solskjaer went on to state his hope that clubs could find an agreement that would allow the Premier League to return, as he suggested the pressure on him to succeed will be applied the moment the games are given the green light to proceed.

"We've got loads at stake," Solskjaer continued. "We've just started to find form, three points behind Chelsea, we've got nine games, so we're hoping to move up the table. That's what we've got to do, and whenever that starts, and we're going to try to catch them.

"Now, it's about getting them together as a group. That's a strange scenario; we've been working in a team environment all these years, you're used to the connection with the boys, shaking hands, giving them a hug if they need to.

"Now with all this, that's gone, so that's my main concern, how we get back and how we're going to build that environment again.

"We've always got this pressure at Man United of trophies, winning the next game. We've been through a difficult season, a rebuild, I think everyone knows that and has seen that. And I think we're starting to see something exciting.

"We're still in the FA Cup, we'd like to win it, the Europa League we're still in. Of course, we'd like to win trophies. I think the players we have are exciting, and they're getting better and better, most of them are improving.

"What we're working towards - with the principles and the way we want to play - yes, we're settle defensively, we want to get more exciting attacking wise, but with Marcus back, Bruno and Paul back, you'd expect us to be more exciting."

Online Editors