Solskjaer defends Paul Pogba after another comeback win for Manchester United

Manchester United came from behind yet again to record a 3-2 win at Sheffield United, yet manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not entirely satisfied with his side's performance.

Solskjaer's decision to start goalkeeper Dean Henderson against his former club backfired as he made a mistake to hand David McGoldrick the opening goal of the game, before two goals from Marcus Rashford and a strike from Anthony Martial put United into a commanding position.

A late McGoldrick goal ensured United's nerves were rattling in the final minutes, with Solskjaer admitting his side should have killed off the game earlier against the Premier League's bottom side.

"It wasn't comfortable at all towards the end," said the United manager. "We made it difficult for ourselves again after a slow start but then we played some brilliant stuff. When they get that second goal it's not comfortable at all.

"We played some brilliant football between their first goal and their second goal - the end was a bit too uncomfortable for my liking.

"We have got good players and today we found the spaces behind them really well. Why are we winning away from home? Maybe teams...I don't know, I don't know."

Solskjaer also defended keeper Henderson, after he put in an unconvincing performance as he replaced long-time No 1 David De Gea.

"We saw the good and bad from him today because he made a great save towards the end," he stated. "He is always learning. He has probably been looking forward to coming back here and after that start shows his character for the rest of the game."

Solskjaer also offered up a resounding defence of Pogba, after his agent confirmed he wanted to leave United last month.

"He is a Man United guy, he has been at this club as a kid and this is his home," he added. "He enjoys playing for us and he was exceptional today."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted his side's long wait for a first win of the season is piling the pressure on him and his team as they sit bottom of the table.

"I'm happy with the manner of the performance," stated Wilder. "I think anyone who has watched us would say we have been competitive but that is not enough.

"Tonight was about a performance, if I'm being honest. We needed one from the players and we asked some questions from some world class players.

"Manchester United are an iconic global football club, one of the top three in the world. There is an enormous gulf between us and we have to try and bridge that by putting in a performance which I felt we did.

"We are a little disappointed with the manner of a couple of the goals but my players had a go. I wanted my team to be aggressive and have an intent about our play and I think we did. We had to be brave when we committed to the press and we were."

