Solskjaer backs Marcus Rashford to take Manchester United's next penalty despite miss against Palace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Marcus Rashford to take his side's next penalty after his blunder against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After the controversy surrounding Paul Pogba's penalty miss against Wolves last Monday, Solskjaer again faced questions over his penalty-takers as Rashford's spot-kick struck the woodwork in the 2-1 defeat to Palace at Old Trafford.

The United striker scored a penalty in the opening day win over Chelsea, but Solskjaer remains calm about the penalty situation at United, despite those misses costing his side dearly in the past two games.

"Fine margins," he told MUTV. "We're disappointed but I'm sure Marcus will look at his penalty again but he'll definitely step up again."

Rashford's penalty miss proved costly as Patrick van Aanholt scored late on to hand Palace their first win at Old Trafford since 1989.

Solskjaer said after the 1-1 draw with Wolves that United have two designated penalty takers (Pogba and Rashford) and that both men would step up over the course of the season.

"The two of them are confident and good penalty takers," Solskjaer said. "And I've been in that situation myself and missed a penalty for Norway, and when there are two names there it's the one who's the most confident.

"And Paul has scored so many before so absolutely no problem. It doesn't have to be [one designated taker], no. Because sometimes in a game you do grow in confidence, sometimes 'I don't want to take it today because I had a bad day'. Absolutely no problem with players walking up and saying, 'this is mine'."

