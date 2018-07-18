Sky Sports reveal the 3pm Premier League kick-offs that will be aired exclusively in Ireland
Sky Sports have revealed the Saturday 3pm Premier League kick-offs that will be broadcast exclusively in the Republic of Ireland in August and September.
At least on team from last season's top six feature in each game:
Aug 11th: Huddersfield v Chelsea
Aug 18th: Spurs v Fulham (Wembley)
Aug 25th: Arsenal v West Ham
Sep 1st: Burnley v Man Utd
Sep 15th: Newcastle v Arsenal
Sep 22nd: Liverpool v Southampton
Sep 29th: Huddersfield v Spurs
