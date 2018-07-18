Sport Premier League

Sky Sports reveal the 3pm Premier League kick-offs that will be aired exclusively in Ireland

Man City won the Premier League with a record number of points last season.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sky Sports have revealed the Saturday 3pm Premier League kick-offs that will be broadcast exclusively in the Republic of Ireland in August and September.

At least on team from last season's top six feature in each game:

Aug 11th: Huddersfield v Chelsea

Aug 18th: Spurs v Fulham (Wembley)

Aug 25th: Arsenal v West Ham

Sep 1st: Burnley v Man Utd

Sep 15th: Newcastle v Arsenal

Sep 22nd: Liverpool v Southampton

Sep 29th: Huddersfield v Spurs

