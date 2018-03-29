Sky Sports News have parted company with long-serving presenter Natalie Sawyer
Sky Sports News have parted company with Natalie Sawyer, with the long-serving presenter giving her final broadcast on the channel on Wednesday.
Sawyer is a popular television personality who has been at the forefront of Sky Sports News’ rolling 24-hour coverage and has often fronted the Deadline Day show alongside the enthusiastic Jim White.
Sky said: “We’d like to thank Natalie for her many years of great service to Sky Sports and we wish her all the best in the future.”
According to The Times, Sky took the decision not renew her contract.
Independent News Service
Related Content
- Confirmed: Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke ruled out for the season with cruciate injury
- Odds slashed on Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 34