Sky confirm who will take one of the spots vacated by the suspended Jamie Carragher for Monday Night Football

Independent.ie

Jamie Carragher will not be in the Sky Sports studio to take up his role on Monday Night Football for the game between Stoke and Manchester City, but one of his former managers will be taking centre-stage.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/sky-confirm-who-will-take-one-of-the-spots-vacated-by-the-suspended-jamie-carragher-for-monday-night-football-36697142.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/article36214155.ece/4b4fa/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-aa4ecf14-7e42-4c48-914b-b014e9c7e3d9_I1.jpg