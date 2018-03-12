Sky confirm who will take one of the spots vacated by the suspended Jamie Carragher for Monday Night Football
Jamie Carragher will not be in the Sky Sports studio to take up his role on Monday Night Football for the game between Stoke and Manchester City, but one of his former managers will be taking centre-stage.
Sky Sports confirmed on Monday they had suspended Carragher after he was caught on camera spitting at a fan who was goading him, with a decision over his long-term future with the company expected in the coming days.
Now it has been confirmed that former Liverpool and current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be one of the key analysts on the Sky panel alongside presenter David Jones.
Rodgers presence in the studio may raise a few eyebrows as the Irishman has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Arsenal mentioned as a possible destination for the coach who was fired by Liverpool in October 2015.
The Celtic boss would have been expecting to link up once again with his former Liverpool defender Carragher, but he will now be under the spotlight in a Monday Night Football show likely to pick up plenty of extra viewers given the high profile events of the last 48 hours.
Sky Sports cut their Monday Night Football show by half an hour following Carragher's suspension as they went on air at 7.30pm, trimming the pre-match chat ahead of the game at the Bet365 Stadium.
