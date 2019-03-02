Should Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been allowed retake penalty against Tottenham?

Lloris saved low to his right to parry the penalty away and Jan Vertonghen was on-hand to produce a stunning last-ditch block to prevent Aubameyang from scoring after Alex Iwobi crossed the ball back to him.

His tackle to turn Aubameyang's shot over the bar was a stunning piece of defending and certainly ensured that Tottenham held onto a 1-1 draw, but should the penalty have been taken again?

The Spurs defender was almost level with Aubameyang when the Arsenal forward struck the penalty, meaning that referee Anthony Taylor should have given the Gunners a second chance to take it once it was saved.

According to the Fifa laws of the game, a penalty must be retaken if a defender enters the penalty area and the kick does not result in a goal.

Vertonghen's early advancement into the penalty area allowed him to be well-placed to deny Aubameyang in heroic fashion.

The decision itself to award the penalty in the first place was questioned, with Aubameyang appearing to make the most of what little contact there was from Davinson Sanchez.

Taylor found himself at the centre of attention on a busy afternoon at Wembley. His officials were criticised for not noticing that Harry Kane was offside when he was bundled over in the box by Shokdran Mustafi.

Kane's whole body was beyond the Arsenal defensive line when Christian Eriksen crossed from deep, but the officials failed to spot this and awarded a penalty when Mustafi fouled the Tottenham forward.

Kane seemed to admit that he was fortunate to win the penalty, but says these decisions often go for and against teams.

"It evens itself out throughout the season and the game had a few not go our way and that one did," he told BT Sport.

"We came out in the second-half fighting and we put the pressure on with good tackles and aggression. We needed to go on and get the second and thankfully Hugo saved the penalty at the end and that point was the least we deserved."

The referee also made a contentious decision to show a red card to Lucas Torreira for a foul on Danny Rose. The Arsenal midfielder got the ball before he caught Rose with his studs high on his shin.

The number of controversial decisions questions the Premier League's decision to delay the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) until next season.

"One month ago I said to everybody, VAR," said Arsenal manager Unai Emery. "You can analyse with the TV very easy, but the referee cannot use that now. I understand it is not easy for referees."

The Arsenal manager added that Rose should have been sent off for a lunge on Bernd Leno. The Tottenham defender was stretching to get the ball in the box but caught Leno in his chest with his studs, earning a yellow card.

"I hope the decision after the match with [Danny] Rose on the goalkeeper and [Lucas] Torreira sending off should be balanced."

