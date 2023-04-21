Shock as Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is on final list for Chelsea job

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is said to be one of the final trio being considered for the Chelsea manager position.

The Manchester City playing legend has led Burnley to promotion from the Championship and is a surprise option alongside former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino after talks with ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann collapsed.

The German coach had been unimpressed with the club’s courtship of other managers and wanted a more straightforward appointment.

It is understood the club’s due diligence on the 35-year-old came back “mixed to negative” leading to scepticism about his suitability as the permanent successor to Graham Potter.

He had not been the preferred candidate of the hierarchy during the search despite being one of the first names to be linked with the job following Potter’s removal, and talks between the parties have now ended for good.

It leaves Kompany and Pochettino as two of the three coaches under consideration, with Kompany having emerged as a surprise candidate on Friday.

The Stamford Bridge club insist the 37-year-old Belgian, who excelled as Manchester City captain in the Premier League, is equally able to secure the role as new favourite Pochettino.

Argentinian Pochettino held talks with Chelsea this week in west London.

There is thought to be one final candidate on the list, although that won’t be former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim or Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. He is someone who is “respected and liked” but whose name has not publicly been linked with the role.

Chelsea are entering a second phase of talks after narrowing down their candidates from around seven options.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard remains in charge of the team until the end of the season after exiting the Champions League through a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid over two legs.

The Blues are left 11th in the Premier League with little to play for in their final seven matches.

The new manager faces a sizeable challenge to get players back on board without European football following a chaotic season.

Chelsea will look to massively slim down their squad after it bloated to over 32 players this season.

The new manager's input will be vital before players know whether they have a place in the squad or must negotiate moves away.