Sheffield United manager challenges captain John Egan to lead by example in Premier League

Ireland international John Egan has been challenged to lead by example after he was confirmed as Sheffield United’s new captain for their return to the Premier League.

Billy Sharp had the armband for the Blades in their promotion-winning season last term, though he only started 14 games, but following Sharp’s exit, boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Egan – who stood in for Sharp as skipper last term and has also captained Ireland when Séamus Coleman was absent – will be the captain.

“He was captain on the field most of last season,” Heckingbottom said of Egan. “I did a lot of work with Bill and loved how Bill was, and how he was Sheffield United. Eags needs to do it in his own way but certainly he needs to lead and be that link between staff and players.

"He knows he'll be judged a little bit differently now. Bill enjoyed how I was when he was captain in that respect; you've got to be whiter than white and lead by example so your standards have got to be better. So I think it'll be good for him [Egan], and I'll certainly enjoy working with him on that.

“Eags has got a lot to offer. I want to push him on it, I want him to grow and get better. I think when you get to that stage of your career, whether captain or not, if you start displaying better leadership and look at that side of things, you can prolong your own career.

“Managers don't pick the best players, they pick the best team. So if you can affect those around you and make people better, you'll get in the team.”