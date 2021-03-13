Sheffield United confirm Chris Wilder departure by mutual consent

Sheffield United have finally confirmed the departure of manager Chris Wilder, more than 24 hours after news emerged that his time at the club was coming to an end.

Confusion reigned on Friday as word emerged from Bramall Lane suggesting Wilder's tenure as Blades boss was at an end, with his press conference cancelled ahead of what was expected to be an announcement confirming his exit.

Yet it finally came late on Saturday night, with a statement on the Sheffield United website.

"Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent," read the statement.

"The Board and Chris Wilder, who has managed the Blades to more than 100 wins in his almost five years at Bramall Lane, made the decision following discussions.

"Now the Club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship."

Wilder was permitted the chance to say farewell on the statement confirming his exit, with the manager who led the club to two promotion successes and back into the Premier League retaining huge support from the club's fans despite their disastrous season that looks certain to end in relegation.

"Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget," said Wilder.

"I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club's accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters."

Earlier this season, Chris Wilder surpassed 200 league games in charge of the Blades, becoming the sixth United manager to reach this milestone.

Online Editors