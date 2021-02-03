Sharp strike gives Blades a lifeline in fight for survival

West Bromwich Albion and Ireland defender Dara O'Shea looks dejected after his side's defeat to Sheffield United. Photo: Reuters

Sheffield United came from behind to win 2-1 against fellow strugglers West Brom and keep alive their hopes of pulling off the greatest of escapes in the Premier League.

The bottom two clashed at a wet Bramall Lane last night in a game that Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted was a must-win for his team, while Baggies boss Sam Allardyce said it was a “must-not-lose”.

It was Wilder who finished the evening the happier man after goals from Jayden Bogle and captain Billy Sharp overturned the half-time lead given to the visitors by Matty Phillips’ strike.

It was only the Blades’ third Premier League win of the season. Wilder’s men remain bottom of the table but are only a point behind West Brom now, and 10 points from safety.

Phillips put West Brom ahead after 41 minutes. Callum Robinson was the architect, cutting inside down the left of the penalty area and bringing a save from Aaron Ramsdale, who then reacted quickly to make another fine stop to deny Mbaye Diagne from point-blank range. But the goalkeeper could only push the ball to the waiting Phillips who scored from two yards. It was the winger’s first Premier League goal since April 2018.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, the Blades were level. Sharp’s cross caused confusion and Chris Basham did well to protect the ball and lay it off to Bogle, who drilled home a shot from 12 yards out.

Sharp put the Blades in front in the 73rd minute – it proved to be the match-winner.

Chris Basham’s cross was kept alive by John Egan and the ball fell to the captain who drilled a shot beneath the goalkeeper from 10 yards.

