| 5.6°C Dublin

Shane Long’s record for quickest Premier League goal still stands as Bournemouth score against Arsenal in 9.11 seconds

AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their quick-fire goal with Dominic Solanke and Dango Outtara at the Emirates. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their quick-fire goal with Dominic Solanke and Dango Outtara at the Emirates. Photo: Reuters

AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their quick-fire goal with Dominic Solanke and Dango Outtara at the Emirates. Photo: Reuters

AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their quick-fire goal with Dominic Solanke and Dango Outtara at the Emirates. Photo: Reuters

Bournemouth's Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals in the Premier League to put his side in front at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kick-off and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

Opta, the Premier League's match data partner, timed the goal at 9.11 seconds which makes it the second-quickest in the Premier League era.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long's effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Arsenal

Most Watched

Privacy