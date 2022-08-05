Republic of Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy has moved from Brighton to Fulham on loan in order to secure a start. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Duffy is staying in the Premier League after signing a season long loan with top flight newcomers Fulham.

The Derryman enjoyed a terrific revival at Brighton last term under Graham Potter, bouncing back from his disastrous spell with Scotland, but it was clear at the end of the season that his future there was in doubt.

Indeed, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said earlier this week that he had anticipated the 30-year-old would move on but that scenario had not come to pass.

However, Fulham have now pushed through to secure Duffy's services for the campaign ahead and the indications are that Marco Silva has brought him in to play which is very good news for both the player and Ireland.

Duffy's contract at Brighton ends next summer so this switch will effectively bring the curtain down on his stay at the club he joined from Blackburn in 2016.

"There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that," said Potter.