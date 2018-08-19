Ireland defender Shane Duffy looked more like a clinical striker than a no-nonsense defender when he put Brighton 2-0 up against Manchester United today.

Shane Duffy scores rare goal with the left foot against Manchester United

The Derryman controlled a low ball into the box before turning crisply and curling a sublime finish into the bottom corner in the 27th minute.

Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the home side two minutes before Duffy's effort and Romelu Lukaku gave Mourinho's men some hope when he pulled one back after 34 minutes.

Pascal Gross restored Brighton's two-goal advantage a minute before half time from the spot.

Online Editors