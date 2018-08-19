Shane Duffy scores rare goal with the left foot against Manchester United
Ireland defender Shane Duffy looked more like a clinical striker than a no-nonsense defender when he put Brighton 2-0 up against Manchester United today.
The Derryman controlled a low ball into the box before turning crisply and curling a sublime finish into the bottom corner in the 27th minute.
Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the home side two minutes before Duffy's effort and Romelu Lukaku gave Mourinho's men some hope when he pulled one back after 34 minutes.
Pascal Gross restored Brighton's two-goal advantage a minute before half time from the spot.
GOAL Brighton 2-0 Man Utd (27 mins)— SportsFlashes (@sportsflashes) August 19, 2018
Two in two mins! Shane Duffy places a shot low into the corner as the visitors fail to clear a corner#BHAMUN #BHAFC #ManUtd #PremierLeague #EPL
Shane Duffy is better than Maldini @ManUtd #BRIMUN— A a r o n D o h e r t y (@AaronDohertyyy) August 19, 2018
There were just two minutes and 23 seconds between Glenn Murray opening the scoring, and Shane Duffy making it 2-0 to Brighton against Manchester United #BRIMUN #FSLive pic.twitter.com/tfXCD4YYnV— Futball Select (@futballselect) August 19, 2018
Shane Duffy 🐐— Tony Dargan (@tonyhendrxx) August 19, 2018
Actually adore Shane Duffy man hahahaha— Connor Minaley (@Manners16) August 19, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Hughes hits cracker as Watford end dismal run with win over Burnley
- Sergio Aguero grabs hat-trick as Manchester City hammer Huddersfield