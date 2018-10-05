Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has spoken of his delight after he signed a lucrative new five-year contract with Brighton.

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has spoken of his delight after he signed a lucrative new five-year contract with Brighton.

Shane Duffy rewarded for his fine performances at Brighton as he signs a new five-year contract

Duffy has emerged as a talisman of Brighton's rise to the Premier League, with the new deal cementing his position as one of Ireland most prominent performers in the top flight of English football.

"I think being at this level has been tough, but it’s also given me some of my most memorable moments in my career so far," Duffy told the Brighton website.

"It's a challenge that the club are thriving off and I feel like I’m improving all the time.

"This period in my career is probably the best – the club settles you down and it feels like home even though I've only been here two years.

"We've had good success on the field and that’s the main priority for the next five years – I want to make more history at this club.

"It’s a huge honour to get a new deal at this club – it’s somewhere that feels like home to me.

"The club’s progressed a lot during my time here and even when I first came here it felt like a Premier League club.

"We’re in the league now and everyone’s enjoying it – the club keeps growing and the summer arrivals and squad strength now show that, hopefully that will continue.

"I joined at the start of what was arguably the best season in the club’s history and it was a big honour for me.

"The club wanted me at the start and as soon as I heard of the interest I wanted to come here – it was always going to be a big part of my career and I’m enjoying it, hopefully it can continue to get better.

"I spent time out on loan in the Football League and you have to be grateful to now be at this level because every footballer has a pathway.

"I was at a big club at Everton and had to go and learn lower down to build my game – going to those clubs was a big step for me and I’ll always be thankful to those clubs for taking me on when I was a kid.

"The hard work for me has to continue now and I’m looking forward to the next five years to see where this club can go."

Duffy's defensive partner Lewis Dunk has also been handed a new contract at the club, with the duo firmly established as star performers in Chris Hughton's side.

Online Editors