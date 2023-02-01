Shane Duffy completes permanent move to Fulham just before transfer deadline

Shane Duffy has played his last game for Brighton. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shane Duffy's loan move from Brighton to Fulham was made permanent before the close of the transfer window in order to allow the Londoners to bring in Cedric Soares from Arsenal.

Duffy has made just five appearances for Fulham since his temporary switch in August but the Craven Cottage side have taken full ownership of the Derryman to allow Soares to come in on loan.

This is because of a limit preventing them from having more than two players on loan from other Premier League sides.

Arsenal were only willing to do business for Soares on a temporary basis so it left Fulham in the position where they needed to seal a deal for either Duffy or Daniel James, the winger who is on loan from Leeds.

Duffy was the easier option given that he's out of contract with Brighton at the end of the season so his summer switch to Fulham was effectively a goodbye to the Seagulls.

Therefore, the change of status is unlikely to have a major impact on his future with the Derryman likely to be looking for new employment in the summer. unless the door opens for greater involvement with Marco Silva's side.

However, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom marked the moment by paying tribute to the Irishman's contribution to the club's rise.

"He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here," said Bloom, with reference to his 2016 arrival.

"He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

"I'd like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone association with the club. His contribution to our recent history won't be forgotten."

Meanwhile, ex-Shamrock Rovers left full James Furlong has left Brighton on loan to sign for Scottish top flight side Motherwell.