Shane Brennan: Super League rebels are trying to attract young fans like me - but we hate it as much as anyone

I made the mistake of wearing a Liverpool mask into the newsagent this morning, and the shopkeeper (an Evertonian) quipped "I suppose they’ll be sticking your lot on the business pages next".

Our conversations usually involve bantering about our sides on-field performances, but this time there was no comeback. The bank has become more important than the trophy cabinet to the 12 outfits who have set sail for the European Super League, and supporters must come to terms with the fact their club owners no longer see football as a sport but as a syndicate.

Sources inside the ESL say they are focused on the "fans of the future", who want superstar names, as opposed to "legacy fans" who have supported their club for decades. And as one of those so-called "fans of the future" - someone who is young enough not to remember things like finals at old Wembley, Chelsea pre-Abramovich or Roy Keane tearing teams up on the pitch instead of in studio - I can’t help but feel the clubs have misread the values of even the most modern supporters.

The owners, largely from west of the Atlantic or east of the Iron curtain, have changed the game to suit audiences far away from the communities these teams represent, and that isn’t sitting well even with fans who have never travelled to their team’s home ground.

As the closest foreign market to England’s ‘Big Six’, it is a good litmus test for the businessmen to see how Irish fans, especially of the coveted 18-34 demographic, react to the news that the Premier League could potentially be gutted of its most-supported clubs. A scroll through Twitter or any number of WhatsApp groups paints a bleak picture for anyone who hoped that a supporter’s loyalty to their clubs would be stronger than the club’s loyalty to football fans.

"How much is a West Ham jersey?" messaged one life-long Manchester United fan. "Not my club" commented one furious Liverpool disciple. Former Arsenal and Manchester City full-back Baracy Sagna said "I think I will stop watching football (because) the football I know is not football anymore". Even in the polarising world of social media, nobody is arguing in favour of the ESL. Some fans want to see their teams lose games, others are already starting a soul search for a new club to call home.

You may be shocked by the lack of loyalty shown by fans who would dare support a new club, but there are some who feel no reason to be loyal to an institution who does not show loyalty back. They aren’t leaving because the team is playing bad or they are glory-hunting, they want to stick to the principles that the game was founded upon and are still strong in younger sections of society, despite assertions that glamour and entertainment will carry clubs through this shift.

There is sheer anger at the final straw in what has been an almost systematic dismantling of the romance football possessed in the 20th century. Bit by bit, supporters have seen their loyalty taken advantage of, and although fans of the 21st-century game have become accustomed to money-centric changes, there is only so much people will take.

We have already seen ticket prices more than triple since 1980 when compared to average wage, season ticket costs rising to four figures in some cases, jersey's cost nine hours' worth of minimum wage pay, the arrival of oil money, the reduction of home-grown players and one-club men, fewer free-to-air games, less mobility for clubs between the levels of the football pyramid, the drama caused by agents, VAR and the prospect of a November World Cup to put a strain on our relationship with the beautiful game.

But the removal of heritage and the concept of earning, not buying, your place at the top table is fast becoming the tipping point for frustrated fans.

There are many people to be disappointed with. If we are being honest, we probably did not expect the likes of the Glazers, Roman Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour or Stan Kroenke to do any different or know any better, although their club’s fans have no reason to feel any less angry. However, the owners of Tottenham and Liverpool certainly have reasons to feel the heat caused by this apparent greed.

Daniel Levy is the only of the ‘Big Six’ owners who fits the old-fashioned mould of a club chairman - a life-long supporter from the local area who became rich in another line of business and took over the team he loved. He spoke at length of the impact he wanted the club to have in its local community in Spurs’ edition of the Amazon documentary series, ‘All or Nothing’, but this move, along with sacking Jose Mourinho a week before a cup final, makes Tottenham look laughable and make his pledges to the local community feel less sincere.

It seems as though Levy is just trying to keep up with the Joneses and prove his club ought to be still talked about as one of the ‘Big Six’, despite the fact their presence in a Super League is odd considering they have not been champions of England in 60 years.

And as for Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, two anniversaries in the week just passed ought to have reminded them that, although sport is a business, its beauty comes from more than just its entertainment value.

Last Thursday marked eight years since the Boston marathon bombings, an event that shocked a major American city and showcased the power sport has to help people heal. Baseball's Boston Red Sox, FSG’s other sporting venture, became a symbol of the city’s courage and resilience in the aftermath.

Team captain David Ortiz was a man of the people whose speeches impacted further than the pillars of Fenway Park. The Red Sox ‘B’ became the staple of the ‘B Strong/Boston Strong’ movement that, to this day, inspires the city’s people through tough times and was used by all Americans as they stood in solidarity. And as the Red Sox gave back to the people, the fans inspired a team that had a mediocre start to the season to win the 2013 World Series in what was an exquisite example of the synergy sport and its community can have to inspire each other.

Even in the hyper-capitalist sphere of US major league sports, there was evidence of a deep connection people have to teams like the Red Sox that showed the game could still possess soul.

On the same day, the people of Merseyside marked 32 years since 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster. If ever there was a more poignant reminder of the value clubs have in their community, just look at the rhetoric around that tragedy. The memory of the deaths of so many who were simply making the pilgrimage to watch football is etched in the club’s soul.

On the back of every red shirt made there is an emblem in their memory so that every player or supporter, no matter where they are from, are reminded of one of the core values a so-called ‘people’s club’ has. Liverpool people still possess this value, but FSG are giving the impression that identity should take a back-seat to putting on a good show.

It is astounding how none of this crossed the minds of those who run Liverpool when making the decision to state their intent to join the ESL. It is equally staggering how they would risk the Reds' status in the Premier League, where they are reigning champions after a painfully long wait, and the Champions League, the crown jewel of Liverpool’s sporting pedigree, essentially for the sake of more glamour ties with Italian and Spanish sides that would appeal to a global TV audience.

All of this is nothing less than a betrayal of people who have poured so much emotion into their clubs in the hope they would soon pour in more money. God knows what the reaction in the stands would be were crowds permitted. Broken hearts for a broken game does not make for a good atmosphere.

Of course, there is the argument that the clubs are just using this to call the bluff of UEFA to get what they want in restructuring domestic leagues and European competition, but the image problems this whole ordeal causes will leave a huge scar in the fabric of football in these three countries regardless of the result.

Fans of the other English clubs will always look at the ‘Big Six’ and ask ‘why do they think they are so much better?’. A win against these teams will be twice as delicious from now on if they stay in existing competitions, and if they leave, they will be blamed for the underwhelming feeling other sides will have when crowned champions of England, as they won’t be able to escape the feeling that they are just the best of the rest and not champions in the old and respected tradition.

The sad part is, one way or another, the 12 rebel clubs will probably end up with deeper pockets after all this. And if fans worldwide are willing to be treated as customers rather than members of a community, then maybe we deserve to see the game dismantled like this. But in the spirit of optimism, I hope to see the backlash of this treachery lead to a more ground-up approach and punishment of the fat cats who are dragging the game into civil war. If not, then we must concede that the game, as we know it, is lost.

Online Editors