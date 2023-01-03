Shambolic Liverpool defence ripped apart by brilliant Bees

There has been so much focus on Liverpool’s need for new forwards and new midfielders – but this one was pinned firmly on their defence.

They were shambolic at the back as an excellent Brentford deservedly earned the stirring victory under the lights that lifted them up to an extraordinary seventh place in the Premier League – just behind Liverpool whose Champions League hopes suffered a serious blow.

Suddenly Jurgen Klopp’s lackadaisical side are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more and while they have signed attacker Cody Gakpo for an initial €42 million and have an option to buy midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £44m (€50m) – the focus should also be on that defence.

It was all the more alarming because they had Virgil van Dijk and World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate at the heart of it but they simply could not cope with Brentford’s intensity and aggression and, alarmingly, their cleverness at set-pieces.

​Van Dijk, who had strapping on his right leg after being taken off, and Konstantinos Tsimikas were withdrawn at half-time as Klopp changed half his defence.

He could have made five substitutions – he made three with Naby Keita also replacing Harvey Elliott – and there would have been no complaints.

For Liverpool, the loss followed the unconvincing win over Leicester City and despite undoubtedly being better in the second half, after changes were made and Klopp had his say, the fear is they are beginning to look like an ageing team.

It may have been different had Darwin Nunez opened the scoring when he rounded goalkeeper David Raya only for Ben Mee to recover and clear his shot off the goal-line but although the striker again failed to take a big chance he was not the reason for the deserved defeat. Still, the Nunez debate will continue.

Brentford’s win was all the more impressive as it was achieved without their injured talisman Ivan Toney, who had jarred his knee in the win over West Ham, with his replacement Yoane Wissa claiming one of the three goals.

Liverpool were missing Jordan Henderson, ruled out through concussion, and certainly lacked his leadership in a rudderless first half.

There was a superb one-handed save from Raya to thwart Tsimikas but no one could deny that Brentford deserved their 2-0 lead at the break – they probably should have been even further ahead.

The goals said it all. The home side went in front when Nunez lost the ball on the edge of the Brentford penalty area with Christian Norgaard finding Wissa who quickly released Bryan Mbeumo who was already at full speed and ran beyond Van Dijk. As he homed in on goal Alisson turned away his poked shot.

But it was only a short-lived reprieve as Mbeumo took the corner which cleared Mathias Jorgensen and Fabinho, brushed Ben Mee and was inadvertently turned into the net by Konate.

It was the 13th time, in 26 games this season, that Liverpool had found themselves behind and damningly they never looked like recovering.

In fact, twice more Brentford had the ball in the net, only to be correctly denied by offside decisions, but they struck again when the unmarked Wissa met Mathias Jensen’s cross to beat Alisson with a header. The goalkeeper clawed the ball out but it was already over the line. Where were the defenders?

Liverpool thought they had claimed a goal back when Thiago Alcantara released Nunez who proved too fast for Ethan Pinnock and expertly lobbed Raya but he, too, was rightly pulled up for offside.

But, rather like Brentford, they were not to be denied as, soon after, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inswinging cross to glance a header beyond Raya.

The pressure was coming from Liverpool now with Nunez dragging a shot across goal, when well-placed by Salah, and Alexander-Arnold spurning the chance to shoot after he was teed up on his left foot.

But it was Brentford who struck again to confirm the result with Norgaard hoisting the ball forward and Mbeumo chasing down Konate who panicked, allowing the striker to beat Alisson. Liverpool claimed Konate was fouled. But he was not. Rather, like Liverpool, he was just bullied.

