Sean Dyche insists Séamus Coleman’s focus is on Everton’s relegation battle not a new contract

Sean Dyche does not expect Séamus Coleman to return for Everton this season after suffering knee ligament damage in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Leicester. — © PA

Sean Dyche insists that Séamus Coleman – who is out of contract with Everton at the end of this season – has put aside any talks about his own future until the club’s status is secured.

Coleman will sit out the rest of the club season with a knee injury sustained in a midweek draw with Leicester City, making him a major doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar next month. Coleman is the longest-serving player at the club and would be expected to play some role next season no matter what division the relegation-threatened club are in.

But Dyche says now is not the time for those talks as he leaves any discussions between the club and the player’s agent.

“I think you can well imagine that Séamus’ focus is what is going on with the team. He is certainly not getting involved in that with me,” Dyche says.

“Like all the players, we are having communication with the relevant people and their agents but Séamus’ focus is solely on the club as you can imagine. Being the servant he is to the club, and the way he is, he hasn’t even had one question to me about it.

"The focus is on the team, the focus is on the outcomes, that is what we are looking to do. We don't want to clutter that with anything other than being respectful and truthful with the players. I believe in that and that is what I have told them. The focus has to be on what I am doing,” Dyche added.

Coleman is one of a number of senior Ireland internationals who are out of contract at the end of this season as Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Shane Duffy (Fulham), Darren Randolph (Bournemouth), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Shane Long (Reading), Robbie Brady (Preston), James McClean (Wigan) and Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) are on contracts due to run out.

Championship pair Ryan Manning (Swansea City) and Choedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) are also about to become free agents and will be in demand.