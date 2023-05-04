Sean Dyche admits Séamus Coleman is unlikely to play again this season as Ireland qualifiers loom

Stephen Kenny faces a battle to have Séamus Coleman available for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers as club boss Sean Dyche says he does not expect his captain to play again this season.

There was relief when Coleman confirmed on Wednesday that the knee injury he sustained in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Tuesday was not ACL damage and the mood music from their camp was more upbeat that the initial prognosis.

Dyche said today he was relieved that the damage was not as bad as first feared but he does not expect to see Coleman – who is out of contract in the summer – in the blue shirt again this term.

"It’s still going to keep him out, it’s still a ligament injury that needs sorting out but everyone feared it was his ACL and it’s not,” Dyche said at today’s press conference. "So that’s good news and good news for him.”

Asked if Coleman would play this season he said “I doubt it, I don’t think so, no”.

Currently second from bottom in the table, Everton have just four games left in which they can try and secure their Premier League status.

They’re next away to Brighton, at home to Manchester City, away to Wolves and a season finale at home to Bournemouth.

The league season finishes on May 28 and Kenny is likely to assemble his squad after a short break for those Premier League players ahead of the qualifiers away to Greece (June 16) and home to Gibraltar (June 19).