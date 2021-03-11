‘Seamus is a fantastic example’ – Ancelotti praises Coleman and confirms weekend return

Seamus Coleman and Carlo Ancelotti of Everton celebrate following their team's victory over Liverpool. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Seamus Coleman will return to the side, after a three-game absence, against Burnley on Saturday.

There were fears over the defender's fitness ahead of the World Cup qualifiers later this month when he was absent from the Toffees squad after their Merseyside derby win at Anfield, but ahead of Burnley's visit to Goodison Park, the Italian says Coleman "will be back against Burnley".

Ancelotti added: “It is important for a manager to have in his squad a player who is setting the standards really high.

"Seamus is an example for the others. In this sense, he is the same as John Terry, Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos; all great models for their teammates.

“Sometimes, you see players sitting on the bench not ready and not focused because they are not playing.

“But in that situation Seamus is a fantastic example. He is not happy if he doesn’t start but he is ready to play, even for one minute. Against Tottenham, he played really well with fantastic spirit and he would play with the same spirit for one minute.”

