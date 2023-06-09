Seamus Coleman signs new contract with Everton

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is almost certain to finish out his career with Everton after the club today confirmed they have offered their skipper a new contract.

Boss Sean Dycne is planning a rebuild over the summer and that will mean players coming and going. Everton stated today that defender Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend would leave the club while keeper Asmir Begovic was also on his way out after rejecting a contract extension.

But Dyche is keen to keep some of the current squad around, and Coleman is being asked to stay on at the club he joined from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and at 34, is unlikely to play for another top-flight club. The Ireland skipper is currently sidelined with an injury which forces him to miss the Euro 2024 double header against Greece and Gibraltar and his current deal was due to expire at the end of this month.

“Everton can confirm the club has offered new contracts to captain Seamus Coleman, midfielder Tom Davies and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan,” Everton said today.

“Everyone at the club wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at Everton. We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers. We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for Sean Dyche and his staff for the new season," Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said.