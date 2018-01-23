Seamus Coleman set to make his Everton comeback tonight

The Ireland skipper has been out of action since last March when he suffered a double leg break following a reckless challenge from Ian Taylor during Ireland's 0-0 draw with Wales.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Coleman will be involved for the Everton Under-23s in their Premier League clash against Portsmouth this evening.

Coleman has steadily been stepping up his work on the training ground and Everton boss Sam Allardyce recently told Everton's general meeting that the Donegal man is back in with the rest of the first team group. "Seamus Coleman is due back," said Allardyce. "He has started training."