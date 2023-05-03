Séamus Coleman receives injury boost as Ireland and Everton skipper avoids ACL damage

Everton's Seamus Coleman leaves the pitch on a stretcher after becoming injured during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Leicester. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. — © PA

Ireland captain Seámus Coleman’s injury is not as bad as initially expected with the defender confirming he has suffered no anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage.

There were concerns that 34-year-old had suffered a long-term injury after he left the pitch on a stretcher having collided with Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré in the Toffee's Premier League clash last Monday.

The defender was seen clutching his right leg, the same one he previously broke in March 2017 while on international duty, an injury which kept him out for 10 months.

Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted after the 2-2 draw that the injury could be serious, saying “it doesn’t look too good but we’ll wait and see.

An update from the captain. pic.twitter.com/N9B87Pvqp4 — Everton (@Everton) May 3, 2023

“Obviously we hope it’s not too serious but we think it looks that way. He’s bound to be a player that we miss with his all-round demeanour and understanding of the cause for Everton.”

But Dyche, and Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be relieved with the positive news as the club shared an update after the Donegal native underwent a scan on his knee.

“Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon,” said Coleman in a message posted on Everton's Twitter this morning.

It remains to be seen if the Ireland captain will be back fit in time for the two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece on June 16 and Gibraltar on June 19.

Sports News In 90 Seconds