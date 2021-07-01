Seamus Coleman confident Everton fans will back Rafa Benitez despite Liverpool history and previous jibe at club

Seamus Coleman is confident that Everton fans will be able to move beyond Rafa Benitez's history and throw their weight behind the new manager for the sake of the greater good.

The appointment of the former Liverpool boss has caused a degree of consternation amongst the Toffees fanbase, especially on account of a 2007 comment where he referred to Everton as a 'small club' in the aftermath of a fiery Merseyside derby.

Benitez has sought to address that this week, suggesting he was questioning the mentality at that point while fighting for his then employer.

Club captain Coleman feels that the collective desire for Everton to deliver success should prove powerful enough to move on and look forward.

Expand Close Seamus Coleman was speaking in his capacity as a Spar ambassador at the launch of their Better Choices campaign. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seamus Coleman was speaking in his capacity as a Spar ambassador at the launch of their Better Choices campaign.

"I know Everton fans, I know this appointment has not been straightforward," said Coleman.

"The Everton fans, they love their club, they see a man who's come in and managed Liverpool and made that comment that you mentioned.

"I also know Everton fans are a very supportive group, they get behind every manager that we've ever had and they'll get behind this manager because ultimately we all want success.

"We've had that financial backing and I think that's made us all that little bit eager for success as quickly as possible. Now that the manager is here they'll back him 100 percent. I've got no doubt about that.

"Like anything in football then, it's all about results and I'm sure the manager will get some good results for us and we can all move forward from the talk of the summer and what his previous ties were as well," continued Coleman, speaking in his capacity as a Spar ambassador at the launch of their Better Choices campaign.

The 32-year-old admitted that the turnover of managers at the club has been frustrating, with Carlo Ancelotti's exit for Real Madrid coming as a surprise when he appeared to represent stability.

Read More

He referenced the backing of Farhad Moshiri and an imminent move to a new stadium as both a reason for optimism and a source of motivation to get things right.

"What's disappointing for me is we've had so many managers and change over the years," said Coleman.

"Ultimately for me that's a reflection on the players, I don't think that's always a reflection on the manager. I have been there for 10 or 12 years so a lot of that can be a reflection on me.

"I'm sure people are sick of hearing me saying that but now we've all got to fully get behind the new manager and try first and foremost to impress him and get into his plans and try and be successful for Everton Football Club because that's what we all want. That's what the board want, that's what the players want, that's what the manager will want and it's what the fans will want.

"We are crying out for that success and we've not got that recipe yet for whatever reason. I do believe that the club will win a trophy very soon. I don't know how soon but that's what we are all looking for.

"The manager has won trophies most places he's went. He had a great time at Valencia, he won stuff at Chelsea, we know he won stuff at Liverpool. He did well with Newcastle, and won a cup with Napoli. So he's a successful manager and I think as a club we've got to get behind this. We all want the same thing.

"We're going into a new stadium very soon. We've got the financial backing now we didn't have many years ago and we're still trying to figure that out.

"Last year we had a lot of positives, we got a few things off our back which we needed. We hadn't won away at Liverpool in quite a while and we got that, we won away at Arsenal, we won away at Tottenham, a record number of away wins.

"All of that was quite good, the home form wasn't so good which was so disappointing. The fans were missed in that regard. The Goodison faithful wouldn't have let us away with some of the performances we put in at home. Last season we wouldn't have walked off to a clap a couple of times and I think we needed that, but it wasn't to be.

"It's not like everything needs to be ripped up now and go again. But I do know every manager is different and he'll want to put his own stamp on things as quickly as possible and bring his own style and his own philosophy and his own players too no doubt. We all need to be as well prepared as we can."