Scott McTominay undergoes groin surgery but back for United ‘soon’

Manchester United have revealed Scott McTominay will miss Sunday's trip to Wolves having undergone surgery on his groin after playing with pain in recent months.

The 24-year-old was left out of Scotland's national team squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers this week and his club provided an update on his fitness today.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing.

"Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue. We hope to have him back soon."

McTominay started United's opening match of the season, the 5-1 win over Leeds, but was restricted to a cameo role in their 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend.

The midfielder expressed his frustration at missing the upcoming Premier League clash at Molineux and Scotland's fixtures with Denmark, Moldova and Austria but promised to be back soon.

He said on Instagram: "Just to let you all know I've had minor surgery on an issue which has needed managing for the last couple of months.

"I hate missing games so to be missing Wolves on the weekend and the international break is so disappointing but that's part and parcel of the game. Wishing all the boys the best of luck and I will be back sooner than you think."